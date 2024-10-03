Nigeria must shift from military to region-specific approach to tackle insecurity —Report

A new report has highlighted the urgent need for Nigeria to shift from the military-centred approach to region-specific strategies to effectively address the growing security threats across the country.

The report titled “Unravelling Nigeria’s insecurity crisis: The urgent need for a lasting solution”, says the cost of insecurity remains alarmingly high and shows no sign of abating, underscoring the urgent need for targeted measures from all stakeholders to confront and mitigate its impact.

The report critiqued the current militaristic approach as both insufficient and counterproductive. It revealed that the strategies have rather stretched the military’s capabilities, forcing them to engage insurgents of varying types in 30 of Nigeria’s 36 states.

In Benue State, for example, the report outlines how attacks by suspected Fulani herders have devastated homes, schools, markets, and health facilities, displacing residents and forcing them into Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps.

Similarly, in Imo State, ongoing violence from “unknown gunmen” (believed to be IPOB separatists), kidnappers, and occasional clashes with herders have disrupted farming and driven up food prices.

The research was conducted by the Initiative for Economic Development Communication (INSDEC) Lagos and the International Organisation for Peace Building and Social Justice (PSJ-UK), and signed by Ogie Eboigbe, INSDEC’s executive vice president, and Ayo Adedoyin, PSJ-UK’s chief executive officer.

Read also: Region-specific approach required to resolve Nigeria’s insecurity crisis

The report emphasised the necessity for tailored solutions to address the country’s multifaceted security challenges stating that, the “one-size-fits-all” approach is inadequate.

“The complex nature of insecurity across different regions necessitates specific strategies that go beyond simplistic explanations,” it stated.

Recommendations of the report also included the government’s acknowledgement and ownership, a comprehensive and integrated approach, advanced technological solutions, strengthening security and governance and community, and state policing initiatives.

It also suggested regional and international collaboration, humanitarian and conflict resolution, strategic security policy and legal framework.

Considering the major role of the government in finding lasting solutions to the crisis, the report stated that the government must recognise and address the underlying causes of insecurity, which stem from failures in governance and leadership.

“It should own the problem and actively work towards reclaiming territories overtaken by insurgents. For too long, the government has acted as an outsider, or a standby observer, as if the problem belonged to the communities alone,” it stated.

Share