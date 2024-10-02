Region-specific approach required to resolve Nigeria’s insecurity crisis

Addressing Nigeria’s security crisis demands a problem-specific, or region-specific approach, beyond the current militaristic approach, according to a new report titled, “Unravelling Nigeria’s Insecurity crisis: The urgent need for a lasting solution.”

The report is based on research by the Initiative for Social-Economic Development Communication, (INSDEC) Lagos and the International Organisation for Peacebuilding and Social Justice (PSJ-UK).

“The multifaceted nature of insecurity across different regions necessitates tailored strategies that move beyond simplistic explanations and one-size-fits-all solutions,” the report signed by Executive Vice President, INSDEC, Ogie Eboigbe and Chief Executive Officer, PSJ-UK, Ayo Adedoyin stated.

In Benue State, suspected herders who destroyed homes, schools, markets, and health facilities, displaced residents from rural communities, forcing them into Internally Displace Persons (IDP) camp, while Imo state continue to record cases of sporadic attacks by ‘unknown gunmen’, (suspected IPOB separatists), kidnappers and occasionally herdsmen which instil fear and disrupting farming, raising food prices.

While noting that the militaristic approach is insufficient and counter-productive, the report revealed that the strategies have stretched the military’s capabilities, forcing them to engage insurgents of varying types in 30 of Nigeria’s 36 states.

The cost of insecurity remains alarmingly high and shows no sign of abating, underscoring the urgent need for targeted measures from all stakeholders to confront and mitigate its impact.

Recommendations of the report included Government acknowledgement and ownership, comprehensive and integrated approach, advanced technological solutions, strengthening security and governance as well as community, state policing initiatives.

It also suggested regional and international collaboration, humanitarian and conflict resolution, strategic security policy and legal framework.

Considering the major role of the government in finding lasting solution to the crisis, the report stated that government must recognise and address the underlying causes of insecurity, which stem from failures in governance and leadership.

“It should own the problem and actively work towards reclaiming territories overtaken by insurgents. For too long, the government has acted as an outsider, or a standby observer, as if the problem belonged to the communities alone,” it stated.

