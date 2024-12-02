Nigeria issues new $500m eurobonds to fund 2024 budget deficit

After a long wait all year, the Federal Republic of Nigeria has announced the launch of a dual-tranche Eurobond offering under its Global Medium Term Note Programme to finance the country’s 2024 fiscal deficit.

The two tranches of the Eurobond are, 6.5-year bond with a coupon rate of 10.125 percent and the second tranche is a 10-year bond with a coupon rate of 10.625 percent.

The last time Africa’s most populous nation tapped the international debt market was in March 2022, when it raised $1.25 billion at a rate of 8.375 percent through a seven-year Eurobond.

Eurobonds are dollar-denominated debt which is an important source of foreign capital used for development finance. This issuance can serve as a succour for the country’s volatile currency and uncertainties like silence from the fiscal side, poor reserves, low oil production others could cause damage to the credibility of the Nigerian economy.

The bonds are expected to settle on December 9, 2024.

The proceeds from the Eurobond will be used to fund critical infrastructure projects and support economic growth.

This Eurobond issuance marks another significant step in Nigeria’s efforts to diversify its funding sources and attract foreign investment.

Wale Edun, minister of finance had announced plans for the federal government to issue $1.7 billion Eurobond as part of an external borrowing plan to strengthen the country’s finances and support economic reforms last month.

He said, “The first objective is to complete the federal government’s external borrowing program with the approval of the $2.2 billion financing package, which will include access to the international capital market through a combination of Eurobonds and Sukuk bonds—approximately $1.7 billion from the Eurobond offer and $500 million from Sukuk financing.

He disclosed this to State House correspondents on Thursday after the federal executive council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, the financing package will be raised through a combination of Eurobonds and Sukuk bonds, with approximately $1.7 billion expected to come from the Eurobond offer and $500 million from Sukuk financing.

