Nigeria is 97% ready for 5G network – NCC

The executive vice-chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said Nigeria is 97 percent for deployment of fifth-generation (5G) cellular network technology.

MTN and Airtel are the two major operators that plan to secure a 5G spectrum licence to deploy the technology. While MTN has already conducted a trial of the technology across its offices in the country which was deemed successful, Airtel has also secured approval to trial the technology in the country.

The EVC of the commission was speaking on Tuesday at a Public Inquiry on the Draft Registration of Telephone Subscribers Regulations; SIM Replacement; and Spectrum Trading Guidelines. The three regulatory instruments are being proposed to position the industry in line with current realities in the global telecommunication sector and also align the industry with the government’s quest for a digital economy.

The commission said it would assign 5 slots of the 5G spectrum.

Details later…