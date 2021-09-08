FG to transform telecom ecosystem as NCC launches Strategic Vision Plan

As part of its effort to reinvent and transform the telecom ecosystem in Nigeria, the Nigeria Communications Commission, (NCC) has launched the Strategic Vision Plan, (SVP), 2021- 2025

The SVP 2021-2025 has 5- point agendas which are: Organizational Renewal for Operational Efficiency and Regulatory Excellence, Facilitating the Provision of Infrastructure for a Digital Economy which fosters National Development, Promoting Fair Competition; Inclusive Growth, increased investment, Innovative Services and Improve Quality of Service (QoS) for Enhanced Consumer Quality of Experience (QoE), and Facilitating Strategic Collaboration and Partnership

Speaking at the occasion held in Abuja on Tuesday, Umar Danbatta, the executive vice-chairman of the Commission said “the 5 key elements of the SVP (2021-2025) have also been carefully considered and aligned with the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (2020-2025); the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), 2020-2030; the National Policy for the Promotion of Indigenous Content in the Nigerian Telecommunications Sector, Revised National Identity Policy For SIM Card Registration, among others.”

The event also witnessed the launch of a compendium of landmark speeches and presentations of Umar Garba Danbatta, who has been leading the Management of the Commission in the last six years. It also featured the launch of a podcast channel, an innovative medium that adds to the Commission’s array of existing social media platforms.

Danbatta said the podcast was developed to boost the image and visibility of the corporation both locally and internationally in order to attract the attention of prospective investors into the Nigerian telecommunications market

The compendium tells the stories of how we have faired these years and the level of Investment we have attracted. now the Podcast because of its visibility both nationally and internationally will give this information to interested investors coupled with the various policies of government under the leadership of President Muhammad Buhari.

There are policies in place to attract Investors one of which is the 30 percent discount on company income tax or Investors coming into the country to invest. This incentive provides an ease to investors coming into the country to invest

Meanwhile, Isa Pantami the minister of communication and Digital Economy during his remarks assured that the Podcast would also be an avenue to provide citizens with info on how they can get security intervention.