Nigeria, India strengthen trade ties with Customs pact.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has signed a Customs Mutual Administrative Agreement (CMAA) with its Indian counterpart, in a bid to strengthen bilateral relations.

The signing ceremony, held on November 16, 2023, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, was attended by Adewale Adeniyi, the Comptroller-General of Customs, who represented Nigeria.

The agreement, a key highlight of engagements during the state visit of the Indian Prime Minister to Nigeria on November 17, 2024, at the State House, Abuja, marks the culmination of negotiations that began in 2016.

Speaking on the development, Adeniyi described the CMAA as a milestone that will strengthen collaboration between both nations’ customs administrations.

“The agreement is expected to enhance collaboration between customs administrations, streamline border clearance processes, and curb customs-related offenses. By facilitating the swift clearance of goods and reducing trade costs, the CMAA is set to bolster cross-border trade development and improve the enforcement of customs laws”, he stated.

He noted that the CMAA includes critical provisions designed to modernize customs operations and enhance trade relations between Nigeria and India. These include:

The agreement, according to him, ensures the accurate imposition of duties and taxes while improving verification processes to enforce customs laws effectively.

“It promotes proper classification, valuation, and determination of goods’ origins to streamline clearance processes and facilitate trade.

“Mechanisms to combat customs offences and enhance security are also being strengthened under the agreement.

“Additionally, robust communication channels are being established for mutual assistance, including the provision of expert witnesses where necessary”, he noted.

The CMAA, Adeniyi stated, underscores Nigeria’s commitment to fostering international trade partnerships while enhancing the efficiency of its customs operations.

“By collaborating with India on customs enforcement and trade facilitation, the agreement is expected to unlock new economic opportunities, deepen Nigeria’s global trade integration, and reinforce its position in international markets”, he added.

The partnership is seen as a step towards not only bolstering trade but also improving border security and creating a seamless environment for economic cooperation between the two nations.

