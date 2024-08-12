Nigeria Immigration Service investigates passport destruction incident

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has initiated a formal investigation into a video circulating on social media that shows a female traveller destroying a Nigerian Standard Passport at Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

The individual in the video has been identified and summoned for further questioning.

If the investigation confirms the allegations, the actions could violate Section 10(b) of the Immigration Act 2015 (as amended), which carries penalties under Section 10(h) of the same Act.

In a statement, Kenneth Udo, NIS Public Relations Officer emphasized the Service’s dedication to enforcing the Immigration Act to ensure national security and protect the integrity of Nigeria’s legal documents.