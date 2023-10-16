Nigeria hosts Africa SMEs conference to drive growth

In a strategic move towards fostering economic growth and entrepreneurship across Africa, Nigeria will be hosting the Africa SMEs conference.

The conference which is scheduled to hold at the Oriental Hotel on November 17, 2023, aims to promote innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth among Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) across the continent.

Saint Okpogode, the convener of the African SMEs Conference, emphasised Africa’s pivotal role in global economic growth, underscoring the need to empower more Nigerians in the entrepreneurial and technological ecosystem to tap into the next wave of economic expansion across the continent.

He stated that the organisation’s objective is to collaborate with the government in advancing the transformation of SMEs into a diversified segment.

According to him, this aims to enable more small business owners to harness the full potential of the economy by fostering connections among stakeholders from the government sector, investors, and accelerators with the world’s leading industry experts.

Read also:World Bank President salutes the yearnings of Nigerian entrepreneurs

The conference boasts a lineup of speakers featuring leading experts, successful entrepreneurs, and influential CEOs who have significantly shaped Africa’s entrepreneurial landscape.

Their insights and experiences are expected to inspire and educate attendees, enabling them to overcome challenges and seize opportunities.

The event will include engaging panel discussions, interactive workshops, and thought-provoking presentations covering key areas such as securing grants and loans for business expansion, retaining top-performing employees, achieving business autonomy, and attracting global customers.

Networking sessions will facilitate interactions among entrepreneurs, collaborators, and industry experts.

The conference anticipates a diverse range of stakeholders, including influential CEOs, representatives from international organisations, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders, collectively working to empower African SMEs.