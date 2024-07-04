Nigeria gets approval to host $5bn African Energy Bank

The Council of Ministers of the African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO), on Thursday, approved Nigeria to host the headquarters of the $5 billion Africa Energy Bank.

Several countries, including Ghana, Benin, Algeria, South Africa, and Cote D’Ivoire were in a contest to host the bank, which aims to facilitate access to funding for energy projects and enhance energy security within the African region.

Speaking at an extraordinary meeting of the council Heineken Lokpobiri, Nigeria’s minister of state for petroleum resources (oil), said that the move was a significant step for the continent’s energy sector, as it underscores Nigeria’s pivotal role in Africa’s energy landscape.

According to Lokpobiri, the African Energy Bank would be instrumental in providing the necessary financial backbone for energy projects that will drive growth and development across the continent.

The bank, he added, would facilitate access to funding for energy projects, thereby catalysing economic growth and enhancing energy security. The minister said this initiative aligned with the broader objectives of the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which aims for a prosperous and self-sustaining Africa.

“This decision reflects our collective ambition to create African solutions to the African energy challenge. The African Energy Bank will be instrumental in providing the necessary financial backbone for energy projects that will drive growth and development across the continent.

“We are committed to ensuring that this Bank will not only move Nigeria forward but will also be a beacon of progress for the entire continent. Our goal is to foster sustainable energy solutions that are both innovative and inclusive,” he said.

Lokpobiri assured Nigerians and Africans that the establishment of the African Energy Bank would mark a transformative era in meeting energy needs.

He highlighted the collaborative spirit of the APPO members and their shared vision for a united, energy-secured Africa. The minister thanked President Bola Tinubu for unwavering support and the African petroleum ministers for their trust in Nigeria’s ability to lead this pivotal initiative.