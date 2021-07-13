Nigeria ends first phase of coronavirus vaccination

The Nigerian government on Tuesday announced that it has officially closed the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination and is preparing to commence the second phase in the next few weeks.

Nigeria began the first phase of vaccination in March 2021. Over 98 percent of above 4m doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines have been used.

Fasial Shuaib, executive director, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) speaking at a press conference in Abuja, said 3.9m eligible persons across 36 States and FCT were vaccinated.

“This comprises 2,534,205 people who have been vaccinated for the first dose, and 1,404,205 who have received their second dose of the vaccine”, he said.

He added, “In the course of this exercise, the country recorded 14,550 cases of mild/moderate Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI), with only 148 cases considered to be severe. However, we did not record any case of death associated with COVID-19 vaccination.”

He noted that the remaining doses were not properly handled and could not be administered.

The ED further disclosed that in addition to the 3,924,000 doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca expected by end of July or early August 2021 from the COVAX facility, Nigeria has received communication for the delivery of 7,508,770 doses of Pfizer-Bio-N Tech COVID-19 vaccine in

He said 3,930,910 doses of Pfizer-Bio-N Tech is expected in August from the COVAX facility donated by the United States Government, while 3,577,860 doses of Pfizer-Bio-N Tech COVID-19 vaccine in Q3 from the COVAX facility.

He added that 29,850,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson (Jassen) COVID-19 vaccine is expected by the end of September and will arrive in batches from the African Union Commission.

Shuaib also informed that the Agency is putting in place all necessary logistics for storage, distribution, security, and accountability for the range of expected vaccines.

“To this end, the Federal Government of Nigeria has procured 60 units of U701 ultra cold chain equipment, and as we speak, about 37 of them have been deployed to all the 36 States and FCT in preparation to receive all COVID-19 vaccines that would require an ultra-cold temperature of below 40 to 85 degrees.

“It is important to stress that anyone who is 18 years and above is eligible to take COVID-19 vaccine. This includes pregnant and lactating women.

“I, therefore, call on every eligible person to register and ensure that they make themselves available for vaccination on due dates”, he said.