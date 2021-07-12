COVID-19: Oyo warns residents as Delta variant detected in state

The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force has discovered the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the state with a warning to the residents to be extraordinarily careful.

Olabode Ladipo, state incident manager and coordinator of Emergency Operations Centre, who confirmed the development, said the general public had been notified of the need to take extra caution and consistently apply all advisories earlier released by the task force.

A statement by Taiwo Adisa, the chief press secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, on behalf of the task force, confirmed the isolation of the Delta variant of the virus in the state.”

“This strain has been associated with high transmission, increase the severity of infection and outcomes. As such, this is to warn that the virus is still very much within the society,” the statement reads.

It also warned residents of the state to continue to comply with all measures aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19, asking all inbound travelers to always isolate for seven days and submit themselves for tests.