Nigeria denies allegations of involvement in Niger oil pipeline attack

Crude oil theft

The federal government of Nigeria has strongly refuted allegations by Nigerien authorities that the Lakurawa terrorist group, with alleged support from foreign security forces, including Nigerian personnel, was responsible for the attack on the Niger-Benin oil pipeline on December 13, 2024, in Gaya, Dosso Region, Niger Republic.

In a statement issued by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, acting spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigeria condemned the attack and extended condolences to the Government of Niger.

The statement emphasised that Nigerian authorities neither supported nor assisted the perpetrators and reaffirmed Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms.

Additionally, the Nigerian government expressed serious concern over claims of French military troops stationed in northern Nigeria with the intent to destabilise the Government of Niger. “These allegations are unfounded and should be discarded in their entirety,” the statement read.

The federal government highlighted the cordial relationship between Nigeria and France, characterised by mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs, and reiterated its commitment to maintaining peaceful and cooperative relations with Niger for the benefit of both nations.

Share