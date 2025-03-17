Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, on Monday reaffirmed Nigeria’s strong diplomatic ties with Cuba during a courtesy visit by the Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting emphasised shared historical struggles, economic cooperation, and a commitment to global justice.

Akpabio highlighted the enduring relationship between Nigeria and Cuba, which has remained steadfast since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1974.

He commended Cuba’s historical role in supporting Africa’s liberation movements, particularly in Angola, Namibia, and South Africa.

He noted that Cuban forces fought alongside African freedom fighters, contributing significantly to the dismantling of apartheid and colonial rule.

“Nigeria and Africa remember Cuba’s sacrifices,” Akpabio said. “The blood of Cuban internationalists was shed for Africa, alongside the blood of Africans, in the struggle against colonialism and apartheid.”

The Senate President also called for stronger bilateral cooperation in trade, education, healthcare, technology, and culture, stressing the need for both nations to explore new opportunities for mutual growth.

Addressing international economic policies, Akpabio condemned the United States imposed economic embargo on Cuba, labeling it as an unjust act that violates international law.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s continued support for Cuba at the United Nations, advocating for the lifting of economic sanctions that have hindered the Cuban economy.

“Nigeria has consistently stood in defiance of injustice, casting its vote against the economic blockade imposed on Cuba,” he stated. “Economic embargoes are relics of the past and should have no place in a modern world.”

The visit marked a renewed commitment to strengthening diplomatic and economic partnerships between Nigeria and Cuba.

Both nations pledged to work together in promoting global peace, security, and economic development.

The Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed appreciation for Nigeria’s longstanding solidarity and reiterated Cuba’s commitment to deepening ties with Africa’s largest economy.

