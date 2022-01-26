Nigeria corruption index ranking in charts

1. The Corruption Perception Index (CPI) score is the perception of the degree of corruption seen by business people and country analysts, and it ranges between 100 (highly clean) and 0 (highly corrupt).

In 2020, the corruption perceptions index for Nigeria was 25. The corruption perceptions index of Nigeria increased from 10 in 2001 to 25 in 2020, growing at an average annual rate of 5.97percent.

However, Nigeria hitting a historic low (24) on the 2021 CPI, was influenced by secretive dealings among Nigeria’s power holders reported in the Panama Papers and FinCEN Files investigations, a report by Transparency International revealed.

2. In evaluating African countries with the highest gross domestic product (GDP) – the value of all the goods and services produced by a nation in a given year, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Algeria, Morocco, Ethiopia, Kenya, Angola, Ghana, and Sudan are the countries with the highest GDP and consequently the richest countries in Africa, according to the International Monetary Fund.

According to the perceived levels of public sector corruption by Transparency International in these countries, South Africa ranks as the least rich and corrupt country with a CPI score of 44, Nigeria is the 7th, scoring 24, while Sudan is the most corrupt with 20.

3. Nigeria, Syria, Somalia, and South Sudan were among the countries that experienced the worst food crises in the 2018 Global Report on Food Crises by the United Nations. According to the report, around 124 million people in 51 countries face food insecurity.

In 2021, with an average of 43, the CPI score, the most widely-used global corruption ranking in the world released in 2021 by Transparency International, showed these four countries fall in the same corruption category as well. South Sudan is the most corrupt (11), Somalia and Syria are at par (13), and Nigeria is the least (24).