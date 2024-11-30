Nigeria, China to focus on commodity export, industrialisation

In line with the comprehensive strategic partnership between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People’s Republic of China, a delegation from Zhuzhou City in China’s Hunan Province has visited Nigeria to explore new areas of cooperation between both countries.

The delegation, led by the Mayor of Zhuzhou City, Mao Tengfei, was warmly received by Joseph Tegbe, he Director-General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP).

Expressing his excitement at the partnership between both countries, Mayor Mao gave an overview of Zhuzhou City, highlighting its industrial and technological advancements.

According to him, the city is a major hub for production, commodity export, ceramics, fireworks, electricity generation, and high-speed rail, among others. The delegation included Senior Officials of the City and members of the Chinese Business Community including Diana Cheng, the CEO of the CIG group.

The Mayor used the opportunity to formally inform the Global Liaison of the Strategic Partnership of Zhuzhou City’s interest in increasing cooperation with Nigeria in these areas, with a focus on commodity export, industrial production, and infrastructure development.

He also discussed potential collaborations in science and technology, education, and culture.

While welcoming the delegation, Tegbe, the Director-General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening ties with China.

The Director-General led a promising conversation on various ways to enhance cooperation, including the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs), the establishment of joint working groups, and exchange programmes.

According to Tegbe, enhanced cooperation between Nigeria and Zhuzhou City, as well as other Chinese entities, would bring numerous benefits, including increased trade and investment, job creation, improved infrastructure, knowledge transfer, and cultural exchange

