Nigeria can’t find peace despite huge annual budget for security

The widespread insecurity across Nigeria is worrisome. Dramatic rise in violent crimes, characterized by terrorism, banditry, herdsmen attacks and rampant kidnappings, continue to raise critical questions about the effectiveness of the country’s defence strategies, despite substantial incremental budgetary allocations and military acquisitions over the years.

There are even more concerns about how criminals brazenly use sophisticated means such as mobile phones and bank accounts to facilitate their operations without fear of being apprehended.

Between 2019 and 2023, Nigeria reportedly lost nearly 25,000 citizens to violence, with kidnappings becoming increasingly prevalent across even regions previously considered safe, like the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Lagos.

Data from Beacon Security and Intelligence Limited (BSIL), indicate that about 5,801 Nigerians were killed by terrorists, with 4,348 abductions nationwide within the first seven months of 2024.

In August 2024 alone, BSIL noted a sharp rise in security incidents, with a total of 952 recorded cases, resulting in 907 fatalities.

Not only are homes, farms, and travellers invaded by armed assailants and people abducted; but their families also have to deal with sourcing funds to pay ransom for their release amid current economic hardship.

“We are in a fragile state, and every Nigerian needs to be worried. The fragility of the Nigerian state is increasing. There are indices for measuring that fragility, and if we continue at this rate, we will enter a collapsed state. That worries me,” Kabir Adamu, CEO of BSIL told BusinessDay in an exclusive interview.

In the federal capital for instance, bandits attacked travellers on the notorious Abuja-Kaduna highway in August, abducting over 30 people in a renewed wave of violence that has alarmed residents and authorities after months of respite on that vital road.

The abduction of an entire family in the Bwari area of the FCT early this year, the payment of N100 million as ransom and the killing of a family member is one of many incidents of kidnapping reported in Nigeria’s city capital.

Pupils, teachers and a school bus driver were abducted in Ekiti State, a monarch was killed, and his wife was abducted in Kwara State, within one week, according to PLAC.

There were also reports of attacks in Mangu, Plateau State in January during which 25 persons were killed, barely one month after about 195 persons were reportedly killed and over 10,000 others displaced following attacks in several communities across Bokkos, Barkin Ladi and Mangu Local Government Areas of the State on Christmas eve.

Attacks on communities in Benue State same January, in which 30 persons were killed have also been reported.

On the same day, gunmen attacked Yandaka village in Katsina State, killed three persons and abducted 32 others.

On August 15, 2024, 20 medical students who were travelling to Enugu for a conference were kidnapped by bandits – though they were released days later.

Recently, resident doctors embarked on strike just to push for the rescue of their colleague, Ganiyat Popoola, who was kidnapped since December 27, 2023, and remains in the custody of her captors.

Innocent Abah, president, Association of Resident Doctors at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, had said aside from Popoola, 31 of their members were still being held by kidnappers.

The list is endless! Just last Saturday night, bandits invaded Kidandan village in Kaduna State, and abducted Tasiu Habibu, chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), alongside three children of a local health worker.

Habibu had been previously abducted by similar bandits held for 60 days and released after ransom was paid.

The previous day, Fulani herdsmen had invaded Mkpehi, a village in Owerri, and abducted some farmers. Those released so far said the ransom was collected through transfers into PoS and bank accounts.

The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has reported 1,252 new arrivals at the Internally Displaced Camps in Adamawa and Borno states between August 19 and 25, reflecting the humanitarian impact of these security challenges in the North East.

Yet, budgetary allocations for security have significantly and consistently risen.

In 2024, N3.85trn was allocated to the security and defence budget. The largest chunk, 42.8 % or N1.647trn was for defence, followed by police force at 25.22% or N970 bn; interior, 12.25% or N471.625bn; National Security Adviser (NSA), 7.5% or N288.750bn.

For defence alone, budgetary allocation has risen from N375.5bn in 2015 to about N1.65bn in 2024. Similarly police budget has consistently jumped from a paltry N990.5million in 2015 to N969.65bn same period as the chart shows.

Despite increased budgetary allocations for security under the leadership of former President Buhari, insecurity worsened.

Terrorism and insurgency rose in the North East, banditry seeped into the North West and North Central regions. In the South East, secessionist agitations and the trend of unknown gunmen took centre stage, with the South-South region experiencing frequent incidents of oil theft. In the South West, like most parts of the country, kidnapping became the order of the day.

Kabiru Adamu, CEO BSIL is concerned over the lack of accountability in Nigeria’s security sector, little to no oversight on how funds are being utilized, and no clear performance measures in place to assess whether or not security agencies are delivering results.

“When security organizations perform well, there’s no measurement to recognize that, and when they don’t, there’s no system in place to penalize them,” Adamu stated.

He pointed to the purchase of military equipment, such as the Super Tucano jets, which were touted would sufficiently help combat banditry, yet has not delivered the expected results.

“Banditry continues, and we are not aware of any instances where the Minister has been questioned about why these jets haven’t been effectively used to end the crisis.”

Adamu called for the linking security budgets to performance indicators, because without proper evaluation and consequences for non-performance, the cycle of inefficiency and irresponsibility will continue unchecked.

Others who spoke said the situation has been exacerbated by systemic issues such as bad governance, poverty, and youth unemployment, which fuel the recruitment of individuals into these criminal enterprises.

They also highlight the complicity of state institutions and political elites as a significant barrier to effective security responses.

There is also the lack of a cohesive strategy, coupled with a centralized police system that is ill-equipped to handle the scale of the crisis, which has left communities vulnerable and the state unable to reclaim control.

Roland Igbakpa, a former House of Representatives member, is of the view that the increasing pool of unemployed and desperate young men is making it easier to be recruited into illegal activities by criminal groups, including bandits and kidnappers.

“An idle mind is the devil’s workshop. People are hungry, and there is nothing for them.

“The situation is hopeless, and the only person offering them hope might be these criminals,” Igbakpa told BusinessDay.

He highlighted how banditry and kidnappings, particularly in the northern regions, have seen criminals impose their taxes on locals, further crippling food production.

“People who used to be food providers are now afraid to go to their farms, while bandits demand payments before allowing them to farm,” Igbakpa explained.

Igbakpa also pointed to Nigeria’s porous borders, through which people, including criminals, smuggle into the country unchecked.

He further raised concerns about corruption within security agencies, criticizing the frequent release of arrested criminals on the influence of “powerful individuals”.

“If everyone is given an equal opportunity to succeed, criminality will naturally decrease,” he said, calling for stronger policies that focus on jobs and prevent youths from turning to crime.

Insecurity has also impacted learning, as schools in affected areas are often forced to shut down till peace and security is restored.

It has also dampened investor confidence and raisedareoblessness and poverty levels amongst other negative impacts.

Emmanuel Onwubiko, National Coordinator, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) supports the argument that the growing insecurity in Nigeria is not necessarily due to lack of funding but rather deeper institutional challenges.

He cited 2019 when N75 billion was allocated for ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ (now Operation Hadin Kai) to combat insurgency in the North-East, alongside N159.10 billion for capital projects.

He also noted several other funding by the government to boost military hardware, including the approval of $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account in 2018 for the procurement of 12 Tucano fighter jets, and a supplementary budget of N982.72 billion in 2021 for military equipment.

Aside from these allocations, state governors have been accused of mismanaging their annual security votes running into billions of naira, which are opaquely run and have raised calls for reform and better oversight of these funds.

“The problems facing the security architecture in Nigeria are not financial but institutional,” Onwubiko insisted.

“Opening the vaults of the Central Bank of Nigeria to the security agencies would not make a difference unless these internal issues are tackled head-on.”

He also raised the issue of discipline and professionalism among security agents, citing instances of human rights abuses that have eroded public trust.

For him, a thorough review of the security leadership structure is critical, and officers implicated in corruption or collusion with criminals must be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, BudgIT Nigeria suggests that improving border security, curbing small arms proliferation, upgrading surveillance, establishing state/community police, gathering intel, tackling ungoverned spaces from illegal mining, and better welfare for security officers will help strengthen security.

Share