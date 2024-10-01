Nigeria at 64: Lagos remains beacon of hope – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos says the state will continue to be a beacon of hope in the face of economic and social challenges.

Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance at Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day celebration in Lagos on Tuesday.

The event was organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Today, we stand at the dawn of Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day Anniversary. It is a moment to reflect on our journey as a nation, the trials, triumphs and challenges.

“Today, more than ever, we must confront an unsettling reality, a growing sense of apathy, distrust and restiveness among our citizens here, in Lagos, and across Nigeria.

“I understand the sentiments of frustration many of you feel. The challenges we face seem endless: insecurity, economic hardship and distrust in leadership.

“Today, I want to speak to your hearts to remind you of the strength, resilience and creativity that define Lagos and its people. Lagos will continue to be a beacon of hope,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor said that the citizens should not lose faith, urging them to remain patriotic.

“Yes, the journey has been difficult and the path ahead may seem uncertain but we have a choice: to give in to despair or believe in our power to create change.

“I choose to believe in us, the people of Lagos.

“In Lagos, we have always been trailblazers. We lead by example, setting the pace in innovation, commerce and cultural expression,” he said.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to providing infrastructure.

The governor called on Lagos State residents to join hands with his administration to work for the betterment of the state and Nigeria at large.

“As your governor, my commitment is to ensure that Lagos continues to be a beacon of hope, not just for Nigerians but for Africa and the world.

“However, I cannot do this alone, no government can. We need your trust, and I know trust is earned through action, not words.

“That is why, in the coming months, my administration will be more transparent. We will strengthen channels of communication with you, the people.

“We will make our plans and progress known and we will listen to your concerns, feedback and ideas,” he said.

Obafemi Hamzat, the state deputy governor; Bode Agoro, state Head of Service, Ibrahim Layode, the state Commissioner for Home Affairs, were among the dignitaries at the event.

