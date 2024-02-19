Nigeria and Brazil explore direct flight possibilities in Addis Ababa meeting

In a significant diplomatic encounter held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva discussed the potential establishment of direct flights between Lagos, Nigeria, and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

According to Nairametrics, during the meeting, Lula da Silva expressed the need for formal discussions between both governments to address the current absence of direct air connectivity between Lagos and Sao Paulo. Fredrick Nwabufo, senior special adviser to Nigeria’s president, Tinubu on public engagement, highlighted Lula da Silva’s emphasis on collaboration opportunities in the aviation sector between Nigeria and Brazil.

Lula da Silva stressed the importance of stronger relations between the two nations across various sectors, including academia, culture, commerce, agriculture, industry, and trade. He noted that despite a previous trade volume exceeding $10bn, it has significantly dropped to $1.6bn, pledging to enhance bilateral ties during his remaining tenure.

Tinubu, in turn, underscored Nigeria’s economic potential and resilience, acknowledging the country’s progress amid reform challenges. He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to bolstering key sectors such as healthcare, education, and agriculture while combating corruption comprehensively.

Furthermore, Tinubu highlighted ongoing efforts to streamline business operations and remove obstacles to investment. Drawing parallels with Brazil’s progressive reforms in sectors like social security and infrastructure, he expressed eagerness to implement similar initiatives in Nigeria, particularly in energy production and research.

The meeting between the two leaders signals a positive step towards enhancing bilateral cooperation and exploring new avenues for collaboration, with the potential direct flight route between Lagos and Sao Paulo offering promising opportunities for economic and cultural exchange between Nigeria and Brazil.