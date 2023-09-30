Nigeria @ 63: Let’s dream, work for better, stronger Nigeria – Makinde

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde has rallied Nigerians to dream and work for a better Nigeria as the country celebrates its 63rd independence anniversary.

The governor, who called on all Nigerians to look at the prospects of the country, the possibilities and opportunities rather than the challenges, said it was time to put the country first.

Makinde, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all Nigerians on the occasion of the independence anniversary.

He maintained that though the country’s journey has been tumultuous and challenging, Nigerians still have the opportunity to right the wrongs of the past years.

He added that all hands must be on deck in the task of rebuilding the country, noting that this remained the only way to make the country great.

He said: “On behalf of the Government and the good people of Oyo State, I rejoice with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and all Nigerians on the occasion of our country’s 63rd independence anniversary today.

“Our journey as a country has been tumultuous and challenging, but the possibilities and opportunities ahead outweigh the challenges that we face.

“In the past, we mismanaged our diversity and our endowments. But the present presents a chance to right the wrongs of the past. So, rather than being overwhelmed by the challenges, we should be motivated by the prospects.

“Instead of surrendering to despair, we should be inspired to dream of a better and stronger Nigeria: A Nigeria where tribe, religion or orientation will not matter; a Nigeria where the rich will flourish and the poor will be protected; a Nigeria where industry will be adored and indolence disdained; a Nigeria where unemployment will be rare; a Nigeria without out-of-school children; a Nigeria that will attract great talents; a Nigeria we shall be proud to bequeath to future generations.

“With all hands on deck, we can make Nigeria great. We can build the Nigeria of our dreams. Let’s put Nigeria first. Let’s come together to chart a new path for Nigeria’s greatness.

“A better, stronger, more prosperous Nigeria is possible.

“Happy 63rd Independence Anniversary, Nigerians.”