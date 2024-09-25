Niger rejoins Multinational Joint Task Force to combat insurgency, says Defense Minister

Abubakar Badaru, minister of defence

The Nigerian Armed Forces, led by Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), have reintegrated the Republic of Niger into the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), according to Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, the defense minister.

Speaking through Ibrahim Kana, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defense, at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, the Minister affirmed that Niger’s return to the MNJTF will strengthen efforts to end insurgency in the region.

The announcement was made during the briefing that launched activities leading up to the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebrations (AFRDC).

Badaru emphasized that Niger’s rejoining the MNJTF will significantly enhance border security between Nigeria and its northern neighbor, contributing to the overall effectiveness of the regional task force.

“This development will undoubtedly help secure the extensive border we share with the Republic of Niger,” he said.

In addition to this, the Minister noted that security incidents across Nigeria have been reduced by approximately 65%, attributing the progress to renewed efforts by the Armed Forces.

He reassured Nigerians that the military remains committed to reducing security breaches to a minimal level.

The MNJTF, composed of military forces from Nigeria, Niger, Chad, Cameroon, and Benin, is tasked with tackling the insurgency threat posed by Boko Haram and other extremist groups in the Lake Chad region.

The reintegration of Niger is seen as a key move in ensuring a more coordinated response to these threats.

As preparations begin for the 2025 AFRDC, the Ministry of Defense reaffirmed its commitment to honouring fallen heroes while continuing the fight for peace and stability in the region.