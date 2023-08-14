Niger crisis: Adeboye urges Nigerian govt to avoid going into another war

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has said that Nigeria is already fighting some serious wars, and does not require any further war.

During the church’s 2023 Convention themed ‘Beyond Expectations,’ the esteemed clergyman made it clear that the nation is currently engaged in too many battles against pressing issues such as hunger and insecurity.

Drawing a parallel to the potential military intervention in Niger by Nigeria and other ECOWAS members, Pastor Adeboye voiced his perspective: “We are still battling against hunger; we are confronting serious issues, and we certainly do not seek additional conflicts. Our aim is to overcome the challenges before us, and we are not in need of new ones, whether they arise within our borders or beyond.”

With a historical context in mind, Pastor Adeboye, aged 81, reflected on his firsthand experience of the Nigerian Civil War, spanning from July 1967 to January 1970. His memories of that time have strengthened his belief in the importance of peace over conflict. He affirmed, “Nigeria continues to require extensive prayers.

Although I was merely a young individual, I was situated near the war zone during the civil war. Based on what I witnessed, if I were asked to decide between war and peace, I would unquestionably opt for peace.”

He pointed out that Nigeria is already engaged in multiple battles against challenges such as abductions, terrorism, and clashes with pastoralists, emphasizing that the nation’s priority should be to resolve these ongoing struggles rather than to entertain additional conflicts.

He lamented the situation in certain regions where individuals go to bed with a sense of insecurity, uncertain whether they will be safe until the next morning.

Adeboye’s remarks came amid discussions regarding the potential deployment of Nigerian troops to Niger Republic. This decision was driven by the recent military coup in Niger, resulting in the seizure of power from President Mohamed Bazoum’s democratically elected government.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), under Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, gave the coup leaders an ultimatum to reinstate President Bazoum or face potential military intervention by ECOWAS troops.