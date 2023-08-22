Niger coup: Tinubu in meeting with Touray, Abubakar, Ribadu

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday met with some critical stakeholders in the ECOWAS as efforts intensify to resolve the logjam caused by the military coup in Niger Republic.

The meeting at the presidential villa in Abuja is being attended by the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray; leader of the ECOWAS delegation to Niger Republic’s military junta, Abdulsalami Abubakar and Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA).

The meeting is being used to brief President Tinubu who is the Chairman of the Authority of the Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Tinubu had earlier dispatched the team to interface with leaders of the Niger military junta who overthrew former President Mohammed Bazoum

BusinessDay gathered that the meeting is not unrelated to the ECOWAS sanctions and ultimatum imposed on Niger to force the coup leaders to reinstate the ousted President Mohamed Bazoum to office but it was ignored.

The subregional body has since been considering options including a possible military invasion of Niger Republic if the coup leader does not budge.

