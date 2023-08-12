Niger coup: Protesters in Kano say ‘No to war’

A group of protesters walked down a busy street in Kano on Saturday, chanting “No to war in Niger” and urging President Bola Tinubu to avoid going to war with Niger Republic.

The protesters who spoke in Hausa, the local language spoken widely by residents in Kano, condemned France and the United States of America for their role in the escalation of political tension in Niger.

Earlier in the week, Sanisu Lamido Sanisu, the 14th Emir of Kano, visited the military hierarchy in Niger to intercede so as to find a quick solution to the problem that threatens to turn Niger into a theatre of war.

On Friday, Anthony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State, reached out to former Nigerien President Mohamed Issoufou.

Blinken expressed his grave concern at the continued unlawful detention under deteriorating conditions of President Bazoum and his family.

He shared that he is particularly dismayed by the refusal of those who seized power in Niger to release Bazoum’s family members as a demonstration of goodwill.

The Secretary assured the former president of the United States’ continued dedication to finding a peaceful resolution that ensures Niger can remain a strong partner in security and development in the region.