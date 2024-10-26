Niger approves ₦80,000 minimum wage

Mohammed Bago, the governor of Niger State, has declared a new minimum wage of ₦80,000 for civil servants, set to take effect from November 2024.

This announcement follows extensive discussions between the state government and the state labour union aimed at improving workers’ welfare.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, Bago assured that the new wage structure is sustainable, driven by the state’s strategic investments in agriculture. “This is very sustainable. ₦80,000 is sustainable,” Bago stated.

The governor revealed that the government is establishing a civil service farm as part of a broader plan to enhance productivity among state employees. “We are creating a civil service farm so that civil servants can be productive,” he said.

He explained that the initiative would empower workers to engage in agricultural activities, supplementing the state’s economy and generating additional income.

Bago also hinted at an ambitious future goal of raising the minimum wage to as high as ₦1 million, banking on the economic returns from agriculture. “With that, I am certain we could eventually pay as much as ₦1 million as minimum wage,” Bago added, underscoring his administration’s focus on innovation and self-sufficiency.

He further assured that the wage increase will not be a one-off effort but will be reviewed periodically to align with the state’s economic realities. “We will continue to review the minimum wage to meet the needs of our workforce,” he said.

