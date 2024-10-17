NigComSat will boost security operations with satellite deployment

Jane Egerton-Idehen, the managing director/ CEO of Nigeria Communications Satellite Ltd (NigComSat), has announced the strategic deployment of the nation’s satellite resources to bolster efforts in combating terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping in the country.

Egerton-Idehen stated this known on Wednesday at a conference in Abuja, marking a key event in the lead-up to the Nigerian Satellite Week.

She said efforts at addressing the country’s security challenges were poised for significant improvement.”

Although she would not divulge sensitive operational details, Egerton-Idehen, nonetheless said that NigComSat was collaborating with key security agencies to help resolve the nation’s security crisis.

The partnership includes the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Defence Intelligence, Nigeria Police Force, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, among others. Satellite technology is being used to provide communication links to remote areas and support various security initiatives.

“We are working closely with Nigeria’s security managers to ensure peace across the country. Our satellite assets are actively being used for this purpose, but I cannot disclose further details for security reasons. Nigeria has advanced capabilities, especially within the West African region, and we are positioning ourselves to provide leadership in this field,” she said.

She also highlighted the country’s ongoing efforts to procure a second satellite, which is currently progressing and expected to be finalised soon.

The Nigerian Satellite Week aims to bring together stakeholders from various sectors to explore the vast potential of the satellite industry. Since Egerton-Idehen took office, NigComSat TV channels have increased from 45 to 105, with viewership growing from two million to seven million. Additionally, significant strides have been made to connect local government areas across Nigeria with digital communication centres, with many LGs already linked.

Addressing the broader goals of the Nigerian Satellite Week, Egerton-Idehen said: “This event is a turning point for Nigeria’s satellite and space industry. It is an opportunity to demonstrate how communication satellites can be a driving force behind sustainable development in key sectors such as security, healthcare, education, and the digital economy.”

She added that the event was not just about discussions but about actionable outcomes. It will feature engagements with policymakers, regulators, and industry experts to explore the transformative role of satellite technology in Nigeria’s future.

