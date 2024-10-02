NIDCOM wants Nigerians in Lebanon to leave amid escalating conflict

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has issued an advisory urging Nigerians residing in Lebanon to consider leaving the country due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

The advisory came as attacks continue to escalate in parts of Lebanon, putting civilians at risk.

In a statement by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, NIDCOM’s director of media, public relations, and protocols, the commission warned that it was high time Nigerians began to leave Lebanon now that commercial flights were still available.

According to information from the Nigerian community in Lebanon, many Nigerians have already moved from the more volatile southern areas and are currently in relatively safer regions.

However, NIDCOM advised them to remain cautious and vigilant until a ceasefire is secured.

“It is reassuring that, so far, no Nigerian has been injured or involved in any incidents. We urge them to stay safe as the conflict persists,” the statement said.

The commission also urged Nigerians in Lebanon to stay in close contact with the Nigerian Embassy for guidance on how best to ensure their safety.

