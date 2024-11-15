NiDCOM dominates soccer tournament at Diplomatic Games Week, wins championship

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) emerged as the undisputed champions of the soccer tournament at the 2024 Diplomatic Games Week, held from November 4th to 10th in Abuja.

In a display of skill and teamwork, NiDCOM triumphed over teams from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and the Embassy of Japan, securing the title with two victories.

Their performance, including a 10-0 win against MFA and a 7-0 victory over the Embassy of Japan, earned them a perfect score of 6 points and solidified their place as the soccer champions of this year’s prestigious event.

The 2024 Diplomatic Games Week, held from November 4th to 10th in Abuja, brought together diplomats from around the world in a weeklong celebration of sport, camaraderie, and cultural exchange.

Originally founded in 2019 as the Diplomacy Stableford Golf Tournament in Lagos, the event has grown over the years with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, now featuring a variety of sports including golf, tennis, chess, and soccer.

The event kicked off with tennis, where diplomats and members of the IBB International Golf & Country Club competed fiercely for top honours.

The 5-day tennis tournament culminated in a mixed doubles victory for AVM Abiola Amodu and Adamu Salisu, who triumphed over runners-up Ikani Agabi and Sani Tijani.

Other players included Saliu Atawodi, Obinna Ofodum, Biodun Jegede, and Zacchy Akinjogbin, who reached the semifinals.

The chess competition, held at Fraser Suites, saw players from various embassies, including the Argentine Embassy, Ukrainian Embassy, and British High Commission, battling for supremacy.

Chidera Chukwu of the British High Commission emerged victorious, defeating Emmanuel Ogar of Nigeria’s Fraser Suites in a tense semifinal before checkmating Danielle from the Ukrainian Embassy in the final. Pedro Alurralde of the Argentine Embassy claimed third place after winning against Ogar in the third-place match.

In a high-energy soccer tournament, 5-man teams from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), and the Embassy of Japan competed in a knockout format.

NIDCOM emerged victorious with two commanding wins — 10-0 against MFA and 7-0 against the Embassy of Japan. With a perfect score of 6 points, NIDCOM took home the soccer tournament title.

The 6th edition of the Diplomacy Stableford Golf Tournament concluded the week’s events, bringing together diplomats and international organizations.

Florent Mangin of the French Embassy claimed the men’s category with 54 Stableford points, while Martine Sobey of the British High Commission topped the women’s category with 47 points.

Both winners received a flight ticket and a weekend stay at Lake Victoria Golf Resorts & Spa, courtesy of Uganda Airlines. Brian Neubert of the U.S. Embassy earned the special ‘Best Diplomat Score’ prize, ensuring that a diplomat went home with a coveted award.

Ambassador Ben Okoyen, Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized the event’s role in promoting sports diplomacy.

He noted that the Diplomatic Games Week offers a valuable opportunity for international interaction and cooperation, helping to foster relations between Nigeria and other nations, while also contributing to the country’s sports development.

Sòókò Deji Ajomale-McWord, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Diplomacy Publishing & Events, who organized the Diplomatic Games Week, expressed delight at the event’s warm reception from the diplomatic community.

“The enthusiasm has been overwhelming. Calls from different embassies kept pouring in, showing that the event has a bright future ahead,” he said.

According to him, the weeklong event proved to be a resounding success, strengthening international ties and highlighting the power of sport in diplomacy. With continued growth, it promises to become a key fixture in Nigeria’s diplomatic calendar in the years to come.

