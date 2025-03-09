President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday lauded the contributions of His Royal Majesty, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III to the national development of the country, describing him as a man with great history and pedigree.

Tinubu praised the traditional ruler at the Presidential launch for the National Health Fellow programme which took place at the Presidential Villa.

Tinubu had assured the 774 National Health Fellows of automatic employment, during the launch of the programme.

In a clear recognition of Olu of Warri contributions to nation building, Tinubu said, “Our dear traditional ruler, a man of great history and great pedigree, and a youth for that matter, thank you for all you have been doing for the development of this country.”

The Olu of Warri in his remarks assured that traditional rulers in the country will provide safe environment, give good counsel and support to the 774 National Health Fellows, (NHFs).

To the National Health Fellows, Olu of Warri said: “In this process there must be humility about how you go about it otherwise you will fall into one of the oldest and easiest traps as to when something great has been given to you.

“You must approach it with seriousness and humility. There is a powerful force about Nigeria, this country and the World knows it and there is a powerful force being a Nigerian but there are other forces that want to contend with this identity and concept and the world is waiting to see what is going to come out of these young Nigerians to be sent out and we cannot fail.

“I assure you today that God is on your side and all living element are on your side. Do not believe the distraction , you can do so much more and take the country to higher heights. I want to pledge to all of you today that where it concerns me and my fellow traditional rulers across the country that we would provide a safe environment and give counsel support to the fellows on their leadership journey.”

He further assured President Tinubu of the readiness of the traditional institution in supporting his laudable initiatives and programmes.

