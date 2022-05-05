NHEA 2022: Global Health calls for nomination for outstanding oncology centre of the year

Global Health Project and Resources (GHPR), organisers of Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award (NHEA 2022), has called for nomination from the public of the most outstanding oncology centre of the year.

It includes categories under the special recognition and special awards such as; most responsive COVID-19 testing company of the year, most outstanding COVID-19 consumables indigenous manufacturer of the year.

Others were state with the highest percentage of COVID–19 vaccinated persons, most outstanding genomic laboratory of the year, and state government Health Insurance Scheme of the year.

A statement signed and made available to BusinessDay by the director, Marketing, Communication & Strategy, NHEA 2022, Moses Braimah explained that the event which was organised by GHPR in collaboration with Anadach Group, USA was a new introduction which was made possible following careful review and suggestions.

While defining oncology as a branch of medicine that deals with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer, NHEA executive secretary, Vivian Alkali, in the statement highlighted some of the criteria of the award which comes under the theme, ‘Innovative healthcare in the era of change.’

Alkali said that the Oncology facilities should be established and has been providing services for more than 12 months; accredited by relevant federal and state health authorities; providing two of either medical, radiological or surgical oncology services to the public; high patient volume above 100 patients per month; externally assessed quality of patient delivery; facility possesses an international certification of clinical quality; and have an established and functioning palliative care and end of life care system.

On the criteria for state government Health Insurance Scheme, the statement reads: “This is open to state governments and the Federal Capital territory of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that operate a programme seen to be committed to the triad of universal health; and coverage that reduces the amount of out-of-pocket spending.

“In addition, the number of new enrollees or percentage increase of new enrollees annually; new health financing packages and models; geographic spread of enrollees within the state; and the percentage number of citizens registered with the state health insurance programme.’’

The award is scheduled to hold on June 24, 2022 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos and it is supported by the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Medical Association, Association of General Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria, Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, and Pharm Access Foundation.