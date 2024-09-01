NGO trains juveniles at Lagos correctional centre on digital skills

A non-profit organisation, the Inmates Educational Foundation (IEF), at the weekend, concluded a comprehensive six-week digital literacy skills training programme for thirty (30) juveniles at the Oregun Correctional Centre in Ikeja, Lagos.

The Executive Directive of the organisation, Mahfuz Alabidun disclosed that the training was organised in collaboration with Creative Digital Technologies, and supported by Nigeria Youth Future Funds (NYFF) and Leap Africa.

According to him, the digital skills programme covered essential skills including Understanding ICT and Basic Computer Operations, Internet Navigation, Word Processing, Spreadsheet Skills, and Presentation Software.

“This year’s programme also introduced exciting games like Chess, Puzzle Game, Rubik Skills, and Dart Skills to enhance the participants’ cognitive development and teamwork skills,” he added.

Mahfuz noted that the programme concluded on Saturday, 24 August, 2024 with the presentation of projects implemented by the participants, saying that he was impressed by the quality of projects that were displayed by the juveniles.

The NGO boss explained that the programme aimed to equip the juveniles with essential digital literacy skills that would enhance their education and personal growth and prepare them for a smoother reintegration into society upon their release.

He said: “We are proud to have made a positive impact on the lives of these young individuals. Our goal is not only to empower them with the skills and confidence needed to succeed in today’s technology-driven world, but to also prepare them for a smoother reintegration into the society upon their release.”

Alabidun, however, appealed to organisations and brands in the country to support programmes of this nature, saying it fosters personal growth, education and career success for young offenders in correctional centres.

He added that his organisation remains committed to fostering inclusion by providing formal education and capacity development training to inmates, particularly juveniles across correctional centres in the country so as to ease their reintegration into society.

On his part, the Executive Director of Creatives Digital technologies, Idris Adegbite, said that the success of the six-week training programme underscores the importance of collaboration and support among organisations and individuals committed to making a difference in the lives of juveniles in correctional