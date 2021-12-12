NGO restates commitment to education, cancer treatment, hunger relief programmes

Anthony Village Diamond Lions Club, a non-governmental organisation rendering humanitarian services, has restated its commitment to improving education in Nigeria, cancer diagnosis and treatment and offering hunger relief programmes, amongst others.

Speaking during the fundraising and investiture of Anne Nwauzoma, the newly inaugurated president of the club said the club would execute various projects approved by the board of directors for this Lions year.

Nwauzoma further said that the club would donate books to schools in a bid to contribute to the education of pupils and promote reading culture and also partner with medical professionals and community leaders, to create awareness on causes of vision impairments through early detection.

She said since one in two people with diabetes are undiagnosed, she said the club has put up initiatives and programmes to champion the causes of diabetes with the aim to reduce the number of people living with diabetes in the communities.

She also said that approximately 300,000 children aged 0 to 19 years old were diagnosed with cancer each year and as such, the club has come up with programmes to improve diagnosis, treatment, and continued care to those affected by childhood cancer.

“We are taking important steps towards reversing the trend of deforestation and keeping the environment clean. From recycling programmes to our various tree planting initiatives, Lions Club Anthony Village Diamond is committed to creating a sustainable and healthy future for generations to come.

“We will reach out to several people through our various feeding programmes and we hope that one day, no one will ever have to live without knowing when their next meal will come.

We will also refurbish schools and build bore holes,” she added.

Orimolade Oyefunke Helen, immediate past president of the club, said during her tenure as the president, the club was able to cover at least 85 percent of its lions activity and core projects focusing on vision, diabetes, pediatric cancer, hunger and environment.

Helen said last year, the club did several eye screening and gave out thousands of reading glasses and many people around its serving community environment benefited from the exercise.

“More than 15 cataract surgeries were done to the beneficiaries for free. One of the beneficiaries was a minor that gained back his two eyes and his parents were so happy and grateful to my dear club; the boy was able to go back to school,” she said.

She mentioned other projects carried out by the club during her service year to include cancer treatment and awareness, diabetes campaign, screening and treatment, distribution of food items to the needy, donation of modern Borehole drinking water system for students and donation of 300KVA generating set and 500HP horns speaker to schools, amongst others.

Babatola Olukilede, chairman of the occasion, said one thing he admired about Lions Club was the spirit to serve humanity.

“The passion is unexplainable, and the service the Lions Clubs render all over the world is quite unique and selfless in itself,” Olukilede said.

According to him, the project of the president will be highly supported.

“The more we support her, the more we impact the world; let’s everyone here support the club financially,” he pleaded.

Also speaking at the occasion, the District Governor, Fortune Wagbatosoma congratulated the new president on her election to the office as club president, adding that members of the club have

diverse skills, cultural orientations, intellectual capacity and needs which can be harnessed to grow and strengthen the association.