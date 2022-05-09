NGO partners Oyo to train public school students on coding, robotics, drone technology

Oyo State government is partnering Media and Digital Skills Centre Nigeria to train its public school students on Coding, Robotics, Artificial intelligence and Drone Technology.

The program is aimed at bridging the craving gaps in the education sector, thereby launching the students into real digital skills that will engage them positively.

Rahman Abiodun Abdu-Raheem, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, said the Pilot Training programs would be for three selected schools in the state. The programs have been scheduled to commence in Bishop Phillips Academy, Iwo road Ibadan, CAC Grammar School, Aperin, and St.Annes School, Molete, from 9th May, 2022

The commissioner who lauded the programs, expressed his delight and optimism that the practical skills will be of tremendous benefits to the students and society.

Abdu-Raheem emphasized that the state government was ready to immediately grant the request of the center, to further enhance the quality of education in the state.

The founder of Media and Digital Skills Center Nigeria, Ajibola Abiola, expressed the willingness of the center to collaborate with the state government to bridge education gaps in secondary schools.

He said the scheme will corroborate the education structures, improve learning through ‘Catch Them Young Philosophy and assist in engaging the students in real practical digital skills which will help in preparing them for entrepreneurship in the nearest future.

Abiola, an Engineer emphasized that engaging these teeming young Nigerians positively, in creative, innovative skills at this crucial era, where crime rate, cultism, ‘yahooism’ , drug addiction are on the high side, will in no small measure, engender in our the students a very sound and practical education.

He further posited on the need to support real knowledge by real practical solutions, through a dynamic educational curriculum, so as to blend with the changes in the world, brought about by the advent of technology, especially, Digital Electronics, Robotics and Artificial intelligence.