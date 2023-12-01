NFF hints at incorporating VAR technology in Nigeria league

Ibrahim Gusau, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has assured football-loving Nigerians that Video Assistant Referees (VAR) technology will be deployed in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) before the end of his administration in 2026.

The NFF boss disclosed this in Abuja at the retreat for NFF board members of the NPFL.

According to the Nigeria Tribune, Gusau hinted that his administration will ensure Nigerian referees benefit from the VAR training organized by the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) in January 2024.

“The referees are managing Video Assistant Referees (VAR). For now, NPFL doesn’t have the VAR materials. If we get to that level, I think the only thing is for them to support us in trying to get the equipment. But we will soon see how to use VAR in Nigeria,” Gusau said.

“I think by January, we are going to send the first set of referees that are going to go for VAR training.

The West Africa Football Union (WAFU) are trying to organise this training. Still, at our level, I tried to let them see how we can increase the number of those who will participate in the training so that we can have a minimum of 10 referees (from Nigeria) that will participate in the training.

“By the grace of God, we will try and see how we can collaborate with FIFA, and I assure you that before my tenure ends in 2026, we will start using VAR in Nigeria.”