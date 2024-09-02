NEXIM, SEC, SMDF to headline geological society’s mining roundtable

Fatima Shinkafi, executive secretary, Solid Minerals Development Fund (SMDF); Abubakar Bello, chief executive officer of Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), and Emomotimi Agama, director general, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), will lead discussions at the Geological Society of Nigeria (GSN) Round Table 2.0, an event organised to proffer solutions to the financing challenge in the mining industry in Nigeria.

Stakeholders in the Nigerian mining industry will be gathering at the Round Table 2.0 scheduled to hold today at the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Centre, Abuja.

Read also: ‘Nigeria needs more credible individuals in solid minerals’ exploration and processing to grow the IGR’

Uba Malami, president, GSN, told BusinessDay that through this event, the society aims to foster meaningful discussions, facilitate collaborations, and identify innovative solutions to financing Nigerian mining assets.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to the Solid Mineral Development Fund and NEXIM Bank for their invaluable support and partnership in making this event a reality. I also acknowledge the contributions of our key stakeholders, industry experts, investors, and policymakers who have graciously agreed to share their insights and expertise with us.

“Through this event, we aim to foster meaningful discussions, facilitate collaborations, and identify innovative solutions to financing Nigerian mining assets. I invite you to join us in this critical conversation and explore opportunities for growth and development in Nigeria’s mining industry,” he said.

Read also: Solid minerals 0.63% contribution to GDP abysmal — NEITI

The event, he said, is also designed for industry professionals, finance experts, geologists, and development finance institutions to discuss and develop solutions for increasing investment in the Nigerian mining sector. The focus will be on exploring various financing options to drive growth and sustainability in the industry.