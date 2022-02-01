NEWMAP sensitizes Edo communities on tech-enabled waste management scheme

The Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) in Edo State on Monday enlightened community members and other stakeholders on the recently launched smart waste management technology to tackle waste crisis across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Tom Obaseki, coordinator of Edo NEWMAP, said the mobile application, ‘eTrash Pick and Sell’, is aimed at curbing indiscriminate waste disposal, especially plastic, aluminum, and other non-degradable materials.

Speaking at the sensitization workshop in Benin City, Obaseki said the android application would enable NEWMAP to preserve physical infrastructure constructed for erosion and flood control.

He added that the project is rallying and sensitizing stakeholders and Community Interest Groups (CIGs) on the usage of the smart plastic waste recycling scheme to tackle trash problems in the state.

“The Edo NEWMAP has continued to explore more efficient, effective means to solve the problems of flood and erosion across Edo communities.

“On the back of this, we recently launched a plastic redemption application to assist in dealing with the threat posed by plastic waste clogging stormwater drains and natural moats across communities in Edo State.

“To achieve the successful deployment of this smart waste management technology across Edo, knowing that indiscriminate waste disposal is one of the greatest threats to the sustainability of our infrastructure.”

“We have embarked on stakeholders and community enlightenment and sensitization meetings with Edo NEWMAP community associations as well as community members in the three pilot sites for the application’s deployment, including Ogiso, Urora and Gapiona,” Obaseki said.

He disclosed that the Edo NEWMAP is also conducting field training and engaging its workforce members on the usage of the ‘eTrash Pick and Sell Android App’ to ensure the successful deployment of the smart technology to address the state’s waste management crisis and solve the problem of flooding and erosion.