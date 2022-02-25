New university: Students jubilate as Sanwo-Olu hints fee slash

Students of the new Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUST), Ikorodu, are in double jubilation, as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, hinted of slashing their tuition fee.

The school which had existed for years as Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) was recently upgraded to Lagos State University of Science and Technology, a development that threw the students into a state of ecstasy.

Sanwo-Olu, who addressed the students during a stop-over at their Ikorodu campus, on Friday, said he would work towards making the university one of the best in the country.

“You are now university students; it is going to work well. We’d continue to do what we’re doing to ensure that you finish well. JAMB has put your name (Lagos State University of Science and Technology) as a full university.

“We know you have a small concern about your school fees, we are going to look at it and we are going to bring it down. We are going to build this university to be even bigger than Lagos State University (LASU) very soon,”

Recall that the executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Abubakar Rasheed on February 8 handed over certificates for two new Lagos universities – Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) and Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUST) to Sanwo-Olu at the commission’s headquarters in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

With the issuance of clearance certificates of operation by NUC, Lagos State University of Education is now the 56th state university and 204th university in Nigeria, as well as the second university of education in Nigeria while Lagos State University of Science and Technology is 57th state university and 205th university in Nigeria.

The two universities are in addition to the existing Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, established in 1982 by the first civilian governor of Lagos, the late Lateef Jakande. Lagos State now has three state-owned universities.