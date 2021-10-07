New aviation handling rates: House of Reps to meet with NCAA

The House of Representatives said it would have a closed door meeting with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on the new safety threshold handling rates for indigenous and international carriers.

Nnolim Nnaji, the Chairman, House Committee on Aviation at a meeting with the representatives of the Aviation Ground Handling Association of Nigeria (AGHAN), Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), Airline Operators Committee (AOC), International Air Transport Association (IATA), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and NCAA in Abuja on Wednesday, said that the meeting with the regulatory agency was necessary because of the importance of the new rates.

Nnaji assured that the committee would continue to protect the interest of Nigeria and business entities operating in the country.

He said:”The meeting with the Director-General of NCAA is important because we believe his input is necessary for us to make a decision. The issue at hand is very important for the growth of the Nigerian civil aviation industry.

”Whatever we are going to come out with as a committee will be for the good of the industry.”

However, no new date had been fixed for continuation of hearing on the matter, but Nnaji assured that the committee would reconvene soon.

Recalled that the House Committee on Aviation had last week adjourned a meeting for this Wednesday on the new safety threshold handling rates for ground handling companies in Nigeria.

The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation led by Nnaji had advised that the new aircraft ground handling rate of $3900 be temporarily put on hold till after the next meeting with the stakeholders.

AON and AOC had earlier petitioned the committee for its intervention over the new rate. Musa Nuhu, Director-General NCAA was said to be out of the country to attend in person.

However, the committee later had a closed door meeting, Nuhu, on the controversial NG Eagle, which is being floated by the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).