Air Peace resumes Lagos-Johannesburg flights Oct. 17

Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest airline has announced the resumption of flights to Johannesburg on October 17, 2021.

Stanley Olisa, the spokesperson of the airline, who disclosed this to reporters on Tuesday, stated that the Lagos-Johannesburg service will operate twice a week- Thursdays and Sundays- with the luxury wide-body Boeing 777.

According to him, “we are happy to announce to our teeming customers the resumption of our Johannesburg service”, adding that the flights will be operated in strict compliance with established COVID-19 protocols.

He implored the flying public to follow all the stipulated guidelines for international flights.

Read also: Pre-flight testing shows decrease in COVID-19 infections on board

Olisa, who said that customers can now book Joburg flights on the airline’s website- flyairpeace.com or its mobile app, reiterated Air Peace’s commitment to providing best-in-class flight services, observing the highest standards of safety.

The airline suspended its Joburg operations following the international flight restrictions imposed by the South African Government some months back.

Air Peace commenced Johannesburg operations in December 2020, and currently services 19 domestic routes, 6 regional routes, and 2 international destinations, while it boasts of a varied fleet of 30 aircraft, the latest being four brand new 124-seat capacity Embraer 195-E2 jets.