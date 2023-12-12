Netherlands to honour Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp with euro note

Former Arsenal and Netherlands forward Dennis Bergkamp is set to be honoured by having one of his greatest goals printed on a new banknote in the Netherlands.

The 54-year-old attacking midfielder was once the king of Highbury during his 11 years with Arsenal and is now set to be honoured by having one of his greatest goals embossed on a new banknote.

After joining Arsenal in 1995, he scored 315 goals in 315 appearances across all competitions. He helped the club to win three Premier League titles (one unbeaten), four FA Cup trophies, and reach the 2006 UEFA Champions League final.

According to Olt Sports, the Dutch treasury has instructed their currency minting company, the Royal Enschede Company, to print a unique eight-euro currency note. The eight-euro note will include the images of Bergkamp in Dutch colours from the 1998 World Cup.

The note will also feature an image of him scoring a 90th-minute strike, which sealed Argentina’s fate in the 1998 World Cup quarterfinals. The goal has been colouring the imagination of the Dutch ever since.

Read also Arsenal to honour Bergkamp

The first 10 notes will be limited edition, printed on paper made of 23-carat gold leaf – and instantly become priceless collectors’ items when launched next Sunday in Amsterdam. It is a testament to Bergkamp’s standing in the country of Total Football that he is the first Dutch sportsman or woman to be given this honour.

Apart from being a clutch strike, the goal is celebrated as a classic example of ball control and finishing.

Bergkamp had then received a 60-yard aerial pass from Frank de Boer. The former brought the ball down through opponent Roberto Ayala’s legs and unleashed a lethal volley with the outside of his foot. The Dutch receive all the appreciation for immortalizing this gold standard of a goal for the generations.

The statue shows the veteran in motion, completely extending his right foot to block a pass in the air. The remarkable resemblance between the events captured in Holland’s eight-euro notes and the Emirates Stadium statue is fascinating.