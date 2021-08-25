Netherlands embassy empowers Niger Delta Community with N10.1m solar mini-grid

As part of the Paris Agreement of 2015, the Netherlands Embassy in Nigeria has constructed and donated N10.1 million solar mini-grid of 8.5 kilowatts to the people of Kalaba Community in Bayelsa State.

Part of the agreement was to reduce carbon emissions released into the atmosphere and the urgent need for an energy transition from fossil fuels to renewable sources.

The power project was commissioned by Godwin Uyi Ojo, Executive Director of the Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN).

Uyi, represented by Nosa Tokunbor, legal officer of the organization, said the project was implemented by ERA/FoEN with technical support from Community Research and Development Centre (CREDC).

He said the overall objective of the project is to enhance the socio-economic status of the people of Kalaba community through the supply of uninterrupted power supply to boost their economic activities

He said over 30 households and a population of about 3,000 people are benefitting from the Photovoltaic systems as well as the community health centre, water supply among others.

“The solar mini-grid station has been channelled to supply electricity to houses in the community, the resuscitated borehole that was hitherto dysfunctional, and the pumping machine is now powered by solar, and extension of solar light to the Community Health Centre.

“The project will help to reduce deforestation, fuelwood, kerosene and petrol dependence and the related health hazards” he said.

He charged the community to protect and properly manage the solar-mini grid system so as to enjoy the maximum benefits especially for children who need light sources to read their books at night time and also enhancing women’s cooking during nightfall.

He, however, called on government at all levels in Nigeria and other donor agencies to focus and invest more resources on clean energy delivery, especially to vulnerable groups, in remote communities such as Kalaba, to generate green jobs and improved wellbeing.