NESG pioneers grassroots participation in economic policy shift

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) is pioneering an initiative that involves the grassroots in the journey towards actualising effective governance and optimal business environment for Nigerians ahead of its 27th economic summit scheduled to hold later this month.

Tagged #IfNotNowWhen, the campaign leverages the themes of this year’s summit (NES27) to aggregate the challenges of average Nigerians whose voices are very often unheard and solicit their insights on the way forward for the economy.

NES27 emphasizes the urgency of securing the future of Nigerians through the prisms of High and Sustained Growth, Political Economy, Quality of Life, Digital Transformation and National Security. #IfNotNowWhen personalizes these themes for an age-diverse demography, ensuring the objectives of its annual summit ultimately align with their yearnings and aspirations.

“The process of driving positive economic and policy shifts includes both the elite and the average Nigerian,” Yinka Iyinolakan, the NESG’s Head of Corporate Communications, said.

“As an innovative think tank, the NESG has created a level playing field for everyone to participate in actualizing this noble mandate on our dedicated campaign landing page, irrespective of their background, age or creed,” Iyinolakan said.

Respondents who spread the word with #NES27 filters and personalized display pictures, available on the #IfNotNowWhen landing page, stand a chance to win virtual coupons. The coupons will enable shortlisted participants access the virtual Summit sessions for free.

Distinguished guests expected at #NES27 include President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn Boshe, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, and Minister of State for Finance Zainab Ahmed.