NESG cancels planned presidential debate on economic policy

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has cancelled the Presidential Debate on Economic Policy earlier planned for next Tuesday in Abuja.

The private sector-led think-tank and policy advocacy group said the decision became necessary after “a critical assessment of events surrounding recent engagements with the presidential candidates, as well as subsequent statements from political parties”.

The debate was aimed at providing a unique platform and opportunity for presidential candidates to discuss their economic agenda in an environment of civil discourse. It was being facilitated by the NESG and the Nigerian Elections Debate Group (NEDG), in collaboration with the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Nigeria Guild of Editors, Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development, Enough is Enough, BudgIT as well as Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union.

However, NESG said in a statement on Thursday that the debate “will no longer take place as planned due to these prevailing circumstances”.

The group said it is convinced that debates are essential to the election process and are increasingly regarded as a tradition and the bedrock of a healthy democracy.

“They embody fundamental principles which ensure that the citizens are informed and actively involved in leadership choices and decision-making,” NESG said in the statement signed by Laoye Jaiyeola, its chief executive officer.

“At this critical time in our country’s history, it is now more important than ever to nudge Nigerians towards informed voting choices that result in transformational leaders with the knowledge and understanding of the issues that will steer our country toward shared economic prosperity,” it said.

NESG said it was against this background that it decided to facilitate a presidential debate, alongside NEDG, in collaboration with other concerned groups.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this decision may cause our stakeholders and all Nigerians,” it said.

NESG said as a non-partisan organisation with a mandate to foster the establishment of an economic foundation for democracy, it would “actively seek independent direct engagements with the candidates on critical economic policy reform issues and prescriptions”.

“We envision a Nigeria where election debates are an integral part of the electoral process, and candidates are eager to engage citizens in discussions about their mandates, experience, ability, capacity, knowledge, and overall competence for the positions they seek. We remain committed to providing a platform for such engagements in the national interest,” it said.