NESG advocates inclusion as pathway to economic transformation

Ahead of its 29th Economic Summit (NES 29), the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has highlighted the urgency of ensuring equal rights and opportunities for citizens as a pathway to sustainable economic transformation.

In a statement issued to Businessday on Tuesday, Yinka Iyinolakan, Head, Strategic Communications and Advocacy, NESG, said that gender gap in Nigeria represents the most significant dimension of exclusion, adding that challenging and understanding social norms that allow diversity to be politically and culturally weaponised is paramount.

The Group, whose Summit scheduled to hold from October 23 -24, 2023 will be exploring the subject as a sub-theme, as a tool to address issues that drive social exclusion, stigmatisation, and marginalisation based on factors such as tribe, ethnicity, religion, race, sex, and age to ensure sustainable peace and prosperity for all.

For him, “Overcoming barriers to the freedoms of girls, young women, and women requires more than traditional policy tools and approaches; it calls for deep social reengineering led by gender-intelligent and competent organisations.

“Also, it is necessary to establish national mechanisms to ensure the efficient and effective delivery of public services to all Nigerians, regardless of social status, state of origin, or place of residence.”

He also stated that t is imperative to implement peace-building mechanisms that address the root causes of communal conflicts and geopolitical discontent, paving the way for sustainable peace and shared prosperity.

“By building a cohesive society where every individual feels valued and has a stake in the nation’s development, Nigeria can foster an environment of inclusivity, leading to sustainable peace and shared prosperity for all,” said Iyinolakan.

Recently, the NESG announced it will anchor its 29th summit on ‘Pathways for Sustainable Economic Transformation and Inclusion’, in light of the urgency of translating economic growth into improved and sustainable living standards for all citizens.

This year’s summit theme hints at Nigeria’s potential for sustainable development, leveraging innovative policies, robust institutions, strategic infrastructural investments, and human capital development.