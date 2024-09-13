NERC slam AEDC N1.69bn fine for overbilling customers

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has imposed a N1.69 billion fine on the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, for non-compliance with the capping of estimated bills and overbilling of customers.

As contained in the Commission’s Supplementary Order for September 2024 sighted by BusinessDay, the fine is in pursuant to the Commission’s Order NERC/2024/004 on non-compliance with the capping of estimate bills and subsequent petition hearings and review of data further provided by AEDC.

“The Commission has approved the deduction of N1.69 billion from the total annual OpEx of AEDC effective September 2024, being the 10% of the overbilled amount by AEDC for the period covering January – September 2023,” the order read.

The Commission also indicated that tariff payable by customers classified under Band A in the month of September is N209.50/kWh, stating that the approved tariffs shall remain in force subject to monthly adjustments of pass-through indices including inflation rates, exchange rates and gas-to-power prices.

Also, in line with the policy direction of the federal government on electricity subsidy, it stated that the allowed tariffs for Bands B – E customer categories shall remain frozen at the rates payable since December 2022 subject to further policy direction by the government.

With this policy, the estimated subsidy benefit for customers under the AEDC franchise-in 2024 is approximately N26.14 billion monthly.

The commission states that where AEDC fails to meet the committed service level to a Band A feeder for seven (7) consecutive days, the feeder shall be automatically downgraded to the recorded level of supply.

“AEDC shall be held accountable for service deliveries per commitments under its Service Based Tariff proposals that seek to align end-user tariffs in proportion to the service level enjoyed by customer clusters as measured in average hours of supply per day over one month.

“Where AEDC fails to deliver on the committed level of service on a Band A feeder for consecutive two days, AEDC shall on the next day by 10.00 am publish on its website an explanation of the reasons for the failure and update the affected customers on the timeline for restoration of service to the committed service level.

“Where AEDC fails to meet the committed service level to a Band A feeder for seven (7) consecutive days, the feeder shall be automatically downgraded to the recorded level of supply pursuant to provisions of Section 6 of Order No. NERC/334/2022.

“AEDC is mandated to continuously ensure upward migration of customers from the lower service Bands to Band A service level in line with the target on improvement in quality of service as provided in the Order on Key Performance Indicators for AEDC issued from time to time by the Commission,” the Order read.