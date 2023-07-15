NERC seeks public opinion on electricity tariff increases

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), in an effort to promote transparency and customer engagement in respect of the proposed tariff hike request from the 11 electricity distribution companies, has called on the general public to send in their comments.

The NERC said that customers comments will help in gauging public opinion and be a step in deciding any proposed modality regarding the proposed tariff rate increases.

In a public notice titled “Notice of Application for Rate Review by the Electricity Distribution Companies,” it said that it had received applications for rate hikes from all the discos, with them providing reasons for the rates to go up.

The commission said, “The request for rate review is premised on the need to incorporate changes in macroeconomic parameters and other factors affecting the quality of service, operations, and sustainability of the companies.”

This development from the regulatory agencies comes as there has been intense pressure on the commission from the Discos to give approval for rate adjustments.

Earlier last month, the Discos complained in a meeting about the impacts the recent policy changes in the administration of President Bola Tinubu have had on their operations. From the removal of fuel subsidy to the unification of the exchange rate, the Discos had said in unison that the high cost of purchasing U.S. dollars is affecting their ability to purchase equipment and other materials to enable them to meet their statutory duties.

In the public notice, NERC had urged customers to submit their comments on or before July 20, 2023, to “tariff@nerc.gov.ng”.

If in doubt, the commission advised customers and “stakeholders to review and take into consideration the excerpts of the rate review applications filed with the commission by the respective licensees.

“The applications can be accessed on the commission’s website at www.nerc.gov.ng.”

A concerned customer, Rose Ogbusua, in a phone conversation with BusinessDay, urged customers to flood the commission’s website with their rejection of this proposed rate hike from the Discos, saying, “How are we going to survive in this country with this new rate? It’s just too much.”