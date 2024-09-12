NEPZA licenses Abuja Industrial Park Free Zone

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has licensed the Abuja Industrial Park (ZEBERCED) Free Zone with an initial investment of $150 million, aimed at boosting industrial growth and driving exports from the region.

Olufemi Ogunyemi, managing director of NEPZA, while handing over the operating licence to the Turkish owners of the private zone, said the new business ecosystem sitting on 250 hectares would be home to over 170 factories and generate 40,000 jobs.

“The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority has again boosted the country’s manufacturing and export indexes with the licensing of Abuja Industrial Park (ZEBERCED) Free Zone with an initial 150 million US dollar investment portfolio,”

Read also: Senate probes stalled $18.5 bn Abuja Centenary City free trade zone

Martins Odeh, head, corporate communications, NEPZA, quoted Ogunyemi in a statement as saying that the zone, to be located in Idu Industrial layout Phase IV, would impact the nation’s economy through sustained export of manufactured goods.

“Today marks another excellent moment for us in the authority as we continue to deliver on our mandate of managing the free trade zone scheme in line with the Federal Government directive.

“This latest Abuja Industrial Park Free Zone will change the business configuration of the Federal Capital City and spur the landscape for global export competitiveness and boost the country’s employment index”, Ogunyemi said.

On his part, Adil Kurt, managing director, Abuja Industrial Park (ZEBERCED) Free Zone, expressed satisfaction with the one-stop-shop policy of the government that sped up the registration process, adding that the zone would be the ideal hub for manufacturing and export.