NEPC tasks SCEP on improving grass-root export activities

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has asked the State Committee on Export Promotion (SCEP) to intensify efforts to boost export at the grass root to aid the country’s economic growth and development.

Ezra Yakusak, Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, NEPC, made this call at the first National Forum for State Committee on Export Promotion organized by the Council in Abuja on Wednesday.

In his remarks, Yakusak said the SCEP was created by the NEPC to act as a major driver for the implementation of export promotion projects across states and ensure grass root mobilization but their impact is yet to be felt.

“As important as the SCEP is to non-oil export development in the country, the potential of this important committee is not being fully utilized,” he said

He said the NEPC is committed to strengthening the SCEP and ensuring its optimal performance for the growth of the non-oil export sector, subsequently the focus of discussion at the forum will be to identify challenges bedeviling SCEP operations in each State and proffer workable solutions.

“With this forum, the SCEP will be involved in the plans of the NEPC so they can replicate it in their states and drive export promotion activities,” he said.

Yakusak noted that the NEPC has intensified efforts to increase the performance of non-oil exports in the country and also create sustainable market access for made in Nigeria Products.

“The Council launched the Export Trade House (ETH) in Cairo and Nairobi as well as the first NEXPORTRADE House in Lome, Togo, to create sustainable market access, the council also engaged with stakeholders in the UK on how to reduce rejection of Nigerian products in the international market,” he said.

He mentioned some strategies of the NEPC such as the one state one product program which aims to identify specific products in a state that can be duly utilized for maximum export and economic benefit.

“We have identified some products in some states but we need to sustain that campaign and boost our exports; as our foot soldiers, whatever the SCEP learns here can also be implemented in their states,” he said.

Ibrahim Muktar, Commissioner, Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Cooperative and Mineral Resources, Kano state in an interview said non-oil exports is a good leverage for the economy to grow but it is challenged with finishing and packaging and meeting standards.

Muktar who is also the chairman of the export promotion committee in Kano state said Kano state is promoting some crops to be exported and also working on plans to improve exports and the economy.

“We are working on tomato, rice, onion, and other perishable items, we have the markets and are working on expanding our destination for exports to include Saudi Arabia,” he said.