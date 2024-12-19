NELFUND commiserates with Borno State varsity as crash claims 2 lives, injures several

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has extended its condolences to Borno State University and the government following a tragic accident that claimed the lives of two students and left several others injured.

The accident, which occurred on December 12, 2024, involved a university bus and a trailer.

Akintunde Sawyerr, Managing Director, NELFUND In a statement on Thursday, expressed profound sympathy over the tragedy, offering prayers and solidarity to the bereaved families, the injured students, and the university’s administration.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, the injured students, and the entire university community during this difficult time,” Sawyerr said.

He added that NELFUND stands ready to support Borno State University in its recovery efforts.

“As an organization committed to supporting education and development in Nigeria, we stand in solidarity with Borno State University and offer our assistance in any way possible to help the community heal and recover from this tragic event,” the statement read.

