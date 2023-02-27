Ned Nwoko wins Delta North Senate elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, winner of the Delta North Senatorial elections held on Saturday February 25th, 2023.

According to the INEC returning officer for the senatorial elections, Josephine Anene-Okeakwa, Hon. Ned Nwoko scored a total of 92,514 to defeat the Labour Party candidate, Kennedy Onochie Kanma who scored 86,121.

The INEC returning officer said the PDP senatorial candidate, Nwoko won in Aniocha North, Ika North East, Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West and Ukwuani LGAs to emerge winner while the Labour Party won Ika South, Aniocha South, Oshimili South and Oshimili North LGAs.