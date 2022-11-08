Ned Nwoko begins campaign for Delta North senatorial seat

The Delta North senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ned Nwoko Monday kicked off his senatorial campaigns to rally all PDP flag-bearers to victory in the 2023 general election.

Addressing a mammoth gathering at Idumuje-Unor, in Aniocha North Local Government Area, Nwoko urged the people of Delta North to vote for PDP for the restoration of peace and development in Nigeria.

He said his Ward 8, ancestral base, comprising Idumuje-Unor, Idumuje-Ugboko and Aniofu had consistently supported PDP since 1999 and expressed optimism the winning streak would be enacted come 2023.

At the ceremony witnessed by the state PDP deputy governorship candidate, Monday Onyeme, Aniocha/Oshimili House of Representatives candidate, Ndudi Elumelu and Aniocha North House of Assembly flag bearer, Emeka Nwaobi as well as Delta North PDP Chairman, Moses Iduh, Nwoko said he would join forces with the key party leaders to bring more social infrastructure and empowerment for the people.

Read also: Tinubu’s busy schedule won’t allow him to attend all presidential debates – APC/PCC

The Delta North Senatorial candidate particularly enjoined the electorate to vote PDP presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, saying that they have the competence and exposure to lead Nigeria.

He equally appealed to the people to vote for the state governorship candidate, Sheriff Oborevworie for better dividends of democracy.

Nwoko and the Delta North PDP campaign team were also at Onicha -Ugbo, Obomkpa and Ezi in continuation of the ward-to-ward campaign.